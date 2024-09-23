Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 398 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,934.63 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,951.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,715.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,456.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

