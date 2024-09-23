Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 4,189 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

