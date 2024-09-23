Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 509,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $18.78 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

