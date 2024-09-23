Tri Locum Partners LP Takes $10.37 Million Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 565,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Stevanato Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.25 ($32.50).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €19.26 ($21.40) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.59. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.40) and a 52 week high of €35.56 ($39.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €254.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.