The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

