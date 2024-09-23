Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 2.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,283 shares of company stock worth $7,064,138. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $115.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

