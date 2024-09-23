Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.42 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $510.34 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.90 or 0.04190146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07240317 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $29,469,269.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.