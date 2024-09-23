Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99.43 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $99.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.72 or 0.00010614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00105733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.77135176 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1097 active market(s) with $99,930,605.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

