NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $4.88 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00007716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $567.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,750,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,343,905 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,659,475 with 1,132,175,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.66636125 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $379,536,342.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.