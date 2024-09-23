FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $317.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

