Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 135.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,375 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHM stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

