Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,892,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at $111,456,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,456,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.19.

NYSE DELL opened at $117.50 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

