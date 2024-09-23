Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.