Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $891.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $862.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $776.99. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

