Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $58,936,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $228.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

