Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $419,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $211.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

