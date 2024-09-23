King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $327,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.