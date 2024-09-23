Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

