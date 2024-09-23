Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

ENTG stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

