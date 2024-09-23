Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $393.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $393.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.04 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

