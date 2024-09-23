Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ares Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 49.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after purchasing an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 453,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,376,000 after purchasing an additional 603,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $156.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,162,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

