Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 904 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 46.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 17.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 195.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.70.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

