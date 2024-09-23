Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $170.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $279.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $276,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,037,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,335,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,427. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.