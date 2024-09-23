Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,069,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,794 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

