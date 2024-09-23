Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 348,611 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348,611 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

CAT opened at $368.82 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

