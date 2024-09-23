Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 589 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

