Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,768 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

