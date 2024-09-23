Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $70,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

