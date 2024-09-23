iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 265.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $155.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $156.16.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

