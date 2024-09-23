DRW Securities LLC Trims Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,425.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after acquiring an additional 265,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 150,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $9.72 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

