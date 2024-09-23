1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,421 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

