1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $69.52 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $69,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $133.02 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $133.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

