Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of VeriSign worth $70,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $181.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.