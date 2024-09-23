Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.9% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 5.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $572.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.