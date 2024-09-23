1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1,370.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $74,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

