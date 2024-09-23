American Investment Services Inc. Buys 14,824 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,436,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

