American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 152,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.41 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

