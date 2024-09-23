American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,425,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

