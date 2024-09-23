American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.