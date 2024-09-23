American Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 588,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 138,613 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.69 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

