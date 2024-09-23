American Investment Services Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $482.44 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.63.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.