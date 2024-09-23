American Investment Services Inc. Sells 68,214 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 6.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $36,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $51.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

