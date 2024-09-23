13,600 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Credo Technology Group comprises 0.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRDO opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,190 shares of company stock worth $29,521,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

