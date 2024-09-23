Tairen Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,000. Teradyne comprises about 0.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $128.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

