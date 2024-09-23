American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $572.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $576.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

