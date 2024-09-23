American Investment Services Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,189,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,234,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFAS opened at $64.49 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.