American Investment Services Inc. Sells 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 336,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.89 and a 200 day moving average of $349.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.