American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

