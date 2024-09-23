Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Boosted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

