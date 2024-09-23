179,440 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 474,067 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

